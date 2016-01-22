This couple sold everything to travel the world together

In October 2013, the Garlottas were out to drinks in San Francisco when Chris turned to Danika and said, “Let’s take a sabbatical.”

Three cocktails later, the couple had decided to quit their jobs, sell everything they owned, and travel the world.

Story by Libby Kane and editing by Kristen Griffin

