This couple ditched their 9 to 5 jobs to make a living travelling the world

After returning home from an all-inclusive vacation in Mexico, Nick Wharton and Dariece Swift got bitten by the travel bug. Nine months later, they sold their house, car, and most of their possessions, and set off for Southeast Asia.

Today, they earn more on the road than they did before, and detail their adventures on their website, Goats on the Road, as well as their Instagram and YouTube channel.

