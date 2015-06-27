This county in Alabama has found away to keep fighting gay marriage

Now that the Supreme Court has ruled that same-sex marriage is legal in all 50 states.

The Court didn’t equivocate. However, conservative places that don’t agree with the decision still have one arrow left in the quiver: stop issuing marriage licenses to everyone.

This is apparently what has happened Pike County, Alabama, where Probate Judge Wes Allen stopped issuing marriage licenses earlier this year after the state legalised same-sex marriage.

Amy Yurkanin reports in AL.com that in some other Alabama counties, probate judges opposed to same-sex marriage have already or will after today stop performing marriages in the courthouse (although they will likely still issue marriage licenses).

There were also a couple of state legislatures have tried to institute this state-wide.

In May, a bill to passed the Alabama state Senate that would end government marriage licensing in the state, but quickly died in the House. In March, a bill to stop the state from issuing marriage licenses passed the Oklahoma House, although it doesn’t appear to have passed the Senate.

