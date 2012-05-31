This Could Shake Things Up: Google's M&A Team Wishes It Had Bought Twitter

Keep talking. I’m listening.

A source briefed on Google’s mergers and acquisition plans tells us that Google’s corporate development team openly regrets not pushing upper management to buy Twitter “when they could.”That is, before Twitter raised $800 million at an $8 billion valuation last fall.



This source says that team believes Google is “the only ones who can monetise that product.”

Told this news, a source close to Twitter replied: “They still can :-).”

Twitter is thought to be on track for an IPO.

Supposedly, that’s why the company re-jiggered its board in the middle of last year.

But a source close to Twitter tells us IPO planning is not very far along. No one at the company is thinking about which exchange it should someday trade on, for example.

What’s more: Facebook’s rough IPO a couple weeks ago may have soured the markets on social networks with limited revenues from unsettled ad businesses. Twitter’s ad business is even tinier than Facebook’s. Like Facebook, it’s ad products are still works in progress.

Google, meanwhile, has internally and externally committed to Google+ since losing out on Twitter. But while Google has seen lots of its existing users try out Google+, third party analysis reveals that not many of those people keep using it for sharing.

Besides, is there any reason Google can’t simply integrate Google+ into Twitter?

Smells like a deal waiting to happen.

