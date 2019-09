A little perspective. In the pre-market right now, S&P futures are pointing to a decline of 0.6%.



If that were to be the end-of-day close, that would be close to the worst day all year.

There’s only been one day of a decline of 0.5% or more this year, and we haven’t had a decline of 1% since late December.

