This could be the training you need to beef up your resume

Picture: Carsten Koall/Getty Images

The job market can get tough, so it pays to invest in training that will give you an edge over your peers. With the Ultimate Career Training Bundle, you can give your resume the stopping power it needs with over 100 hours of training in MS Office, business modeling, leadership, and more.

Grab this training now, and you’ll get started working with Microsoft Excel and PivotTables, plus maximize your PowerPoint expertise by learning to communicate information with graphs, charts, and presentations. From there, you’ll also explore successful business strategies by working with business model frameworks that will further bolster your resume.

For a limited time, you can pick up the Ultimate Career Training Bundle for only $54 AUD [$39 USD] — that’s nearly 90% off the retail price.

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Get this deal





Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider, the US partner of BI Australia’s publishing company Allure Media, through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click here to learn more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.