This Could Be The Best Cricket Catch Ever

HOW ABOUT THIS for a pretty impressive piece of teamwork?



The Central Stags met the Northern Knights in New Zealand’s domestic Twenty20 competition last Thursday, a game which we wouldn’t normally get excited about — but how could you not be impressed by the acrobatic double-act of Bevan Small and Michael Mason?

The Stags fielders combined in spectacular fashion to pluck Brad Smith’s rocket from the sky just as it was about to go for a six, leaving the Bay Oval crowd in awe and the TV commentators pleading for the umpires to allow the catch.



YouTube Credit: timaruladThe catch was eventually deemed to be legit, but the Knights went on to win the game anyway. That’s really of secondary importance though…

This post originally appeared theJournal.ie

