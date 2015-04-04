This could be the most luxurious helicopter on Earth

The Bell 525 Relentless super-medium-class helicopter — now in development and expected to fly for the first time this spring — was designed to meet the gruelling demands of offshore oil operations, but it also will be available with a variety of luxurious cabin interiors.

The 525’s commodious 88-square-foot cabin can be equipped with the sorts of technology and entertainment amenities more commonly found aboard private jets, expanding what is possible for private helicopter travellers. New images from the company offer a sample of VIP interior options, including oversize swivel seating, conference layouts, and a mini galley.

The 525 Relentless is the first commercial helicopter with a fly-by-wire cockpit, featuring sidestick controls and a fully integrated touchscreen Garmin flight deck. It can cruise at speeds up to 178 mph and fly up to 575 miles nonstop. Deliveries are expected to start next year; Bell has not yet announced a price.

