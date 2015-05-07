This could be our first look at Ex-'Top Gear' host Jeremy Clarkson's new car show

Jeremy Clarkson may be off the airwaves, but the bombastic former host of “Top Gear,” is still making a lot of noise on Twitter.

Clarkson tweeted out a photo this week of a bright yellow Corvette Z06 on what looks to a race track along with the words ” I took this today…” Also in the photo are a film crew and a figure that looks a lot like fellow deposed “Top Gear” host Richard Hammond.

Apart from the presence of James May — the third member of the hosting trio — all of the ingredients are here for a new “Top Gear”-style car show.

There’s been some buzz lately about new program, featuring the hosting trio that turned “Top Gear” from pokey automotive news magazine to a international media juggernaut.

Although Clarkson has hinted at a new car show, rumours of deals with Netflix and ITV haven’t been confirmed.

The reality is that no one is really sure what is future holds for the former hosts. But it’s certainly fun to keep track of their exploits and wait for something more definitive to be announced.

I took this today….. pic.twitter.com/7UOIeWpWZB

— Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) May 5, 2015

