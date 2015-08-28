This could be Apple's biggest iPhone event yet

Apple’s next event is going to be huge.

The tech giant confirmed on Tuesday that it will host its event on September 9 in San Francisco at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, which is the same venue the company revealed the Apple II computer back in April 1977.

The center is a much larger venue than Apple has used for events in previous years.

Last year, the company hosted its iPhone event in Cupertino, Calif. at the Flint Center, which has a seating capacity of approximately 2,300.

The Bill Graham Civic Auditorium has a capacity of 7,000 people, or nearly three times the capacity as the venue where last year’s event was held.

That’s crazy. Last year’s event was one of Apple’s biggest product announcement keynotes ever. We got two new iPhones, the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, plus a brand new product category with the Apple Watch.

So why is Apple nearly tripling the size of its venue?

For starters, it could be because Apple is inviting more people to its events these days.

As the company ventures into new areas like wearables and the smart home, they are expanding their invite base to new media outlets.

Wikimedia Commons/Sanfranman59 Apple is hosting its next big event at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in September.

While the company is most likely to announce its new iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus, the company may also make announcements regarding other products.

The media invite suggests the company may also reveal a new Siri related feature.

The cryptic message “Hey Siri, give us a hint” could mean a number of things, but as Tech Insider’s Alex Heath points out it could also suggest that the company may unveil a new Apple TV set-top box that integrates Siri for voice control.

Earlier this week the San Francisco news site Hoodline reported that auditorium was rented between September 4 to September 13 and noted that according to San Francisco’s Planning Department, a permit had been filed to install large star-like structures on the front-facing side of the building.

While there’s still no telling what Apple’s “One more thing” will be, one thing is for sure — the company will have plenty of space to make an impression.

