This healthy cookie dough is made from chickpeas, and it's delicious

Love cookies but don’t want the unhealthy side effects? Hungryroot’s chickpea cookie dough is New Year’s resolution friendly.

The dough, which you can also eat raw, consists mainly of chickpeas, sweet potato, and almond butter, and has 75% less carbs and sugar than traditional cookie dough, and 50% fewer calories.

The dough was created by Hungryroot, which makes comfort food out of healthier foods.

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

