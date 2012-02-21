This Controversial Starlet Is Set To Host 'Saturday Night Live'

Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com

Despite having zero projects in the pipeline, “Saturday Night Live” announced that one of their upcoming celeb hosts is none other than recent Playboy cover girl and court constant, Lindsay Lohan.While Maya Rudolph was killing it with her debut hosting gig this past week, the brains behind the sketch comedy show dropped the news that Lohan will take over hosting duties on March 3rd.



Lohan has previously hosted the show three times and is a “SNL” favourite, having co-starred with Tina Fey in 2004’s “Mean Girls.”

Lohan quickly tweeted the news: “SNL! I love @NBC!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Last time Lohan was the show, it was 2006 and she was just hitting the tabloids for partying too much. Lorne Michaels and the SNL gang never made it a point to take jabs at LiLo during all of the partying, drugs and arrest controversy except for during Lohan’s 2005 hosting monologue where the star was visited by the “Ghosts” of her future self, played by Amy Poehler.

Do you think Lohan can pull it together enough to host the show?

She’s done it before. Check out the hilarious “Debbie Downer” sketch below.



