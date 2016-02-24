This concept yacht soars above the water and looks like something out of 'Star Trek'

Schwinge The Schwinge Tetra.

From the imagination of yacht designer Johnathan Schwinge comes Tetra, a pyramid-shaped craft that uses hydrofoils to rise out of the water and appear to fly.

It looks like something out of science fiction.

The luxury craft uses the same concept as modern, superfast America’s Cup racing yachts to lift itself above the water and move at a top speed of 38 knots.

Much of the 82 foot long superstructure is made of super-strong carbon fibre to reduce weight, and the craft relies on a very high-tech autopilot system to maintain smooth control, even above rough water.

When stationary, the sides of the craft could unfold -- revealing ample deck space for relaxing. Schwinge The Schwinge Tetra could accommodate six passengers and four crew. Schwinge The three main hulls are designed to lift out of the water at 15 knots (17 mph), and the craft could speed along at an impressive 38 knots (44 mph) ... Schwinge ... even in stormy conditions. Schwinge

