This compilation of advanced military robots falling down is fantastic

It’s really impressive to watch a robot do its thing, most of the time.

At the DARPA Robotics Challenge Finals, robots were put through their paces in a series of obstacle courses. They had to drive, walk over debris, climb stairs, cut through walls, open doors, and close valves in the competition for a $US2 million prize.

But in the process, a lot of them fell over.

The obstacle course they’re going through simulates an emergency or disaster situation, in which we humans might want to sit back and let someone else do the dangerous work.

Us human overlords think it’s better for a robot, which can be repaired or replaced, to get hurt than a human. And you can feel less guilty for deriving pleasure from seeing them fall over.

The good news is, after human help to get up and reboot, most of the robots were fine.

Also, if these super-high-tech robots are having trouble staying upright, maybe we have a few more years left before they take over and enslave us.

Watch the full compilation of robots eating it, from IEEE Spectrum, it’s fantastic:

