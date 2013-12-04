This Company Makes Dumbphones By Hand And Sells Them For $US15,000

Vertu is a London-based maker of mobile phones that spun out of Nokia in the late 1990s.

At its factory, a half dozen people sit around a room in white lab coats assembling feature phones and smartphones with fancy materials like leather and gold. Every phone is built by one worker from start to finish.

Then the phones are sold for prices as high as $US15,000.

The Verge’s Vlad Savov went to Vertu’s factory and took a bunch of really great photos of the process.

Here’s one. You should go see the rest, of course.

