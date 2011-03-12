New York Based Solvate Poaches An Exec From The Ladders, Sets Up Shop In Austin

Rocking out at SXSW

Photo: mrmatt on flickr

New York-based Solvate, a startup that helps companies work in the cloud, is putting its recent $4 million funding round to good use. It’s opening up a second office in Austin, Texas.It’s not a coincidence that it picked the SXSW destination to be its second home either. “We’ve been coming to Austin for SXSW for years, and we love the community here so much we’re staying for good,” says Solvate CEO and Founder Michael Paolucci.



“Currently, 50% of our talent base is in New York City and we expect that same kind of growth in Austin.”

Russell Mikowski, The Ladders’ Director of North American Enterprise Sales, will be joining Solvate’s team as VP of Sales and Business Development to lead the Austin charge.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.