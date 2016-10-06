An American company wants to get people flying jetpacks by 2017

Chris Radburn/Press Association Images David Mayman flew the JB-10 jetpack across London on Wednesday October 5.

Aviation company JetPack has launched a crowdfunding campaign with Seedrs to get people flying their own jetpacks by 2017.

With hopes to raise £300,000 by 2017, JetPack will use the funds raised to further develop its current aircraft model.

The aviation firm is aiming to publicly launch its range of jetpacks in 2017.

The US-based company also claimed it is working on plans to develop centres where paying customers can fly their very own jetpacks.

To mark the launch, David Mayman, JetPack’s co-founder and CEO, flew the company’s turbine jet engine-powered JB-10 jetpack around London on Wednesday October 5 in what was the UK’s first ever jetpack flight.

Hannah Mckay/Perss Association Images The former pilot took to the skies in the UK’s first ever jetpack flight.

The Australian former pilot took off from the Royal Victoria terminal of the Emirates Air Line cable car by the River Thames towards the ExCel centre before touching down in the same spot minutes later.

Hannah McKay/Press Association Images Mayman made two short trips around East London to mark JetPack’s crowdfunding campaign launch.

The JB-10 jetpack can carry up to 350 kilograms and hover 30 feet in the air.

Mayman and Nelson Tyler, JetPack’s other founder, have worked on the project for more than 10 years. In November 2015, Mayman debuted an earlier model of the flying machine in New York City by flying it past the Statue of Liberty.

Play GIF JetPack Aviation / YouTube Mayman debuted an earlier model, the JB-9 jetpack, in New York City in November 2015.

Mayman and Nelson are also in talks with the U.S. Special Operations Command to develop a four-turbine jet pack that can lift twice the weight of its commercial flying machine.

In an emailed statement, Mayman said the firm is “getting closer” to launching a commercial product, “but there is still much further that we can take our design and ideas.”

“We want to give the crowdfunding community a once in a lifetime opportunity to invest in turning a dream into reality,” he said.

