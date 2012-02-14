This Company Has Launched Three Startups In One Week

Photo: Boonsri Dickinson, Business Insider

The Los Angeles-based accelerator Science launched its third product today: a monthly subscription service Wittlebee, which will sell boxes of children’s clothing.The product may not seem all that new or interesting impressive, but the pace at which Science has been launching new companies is pretty amazing: three in the last week.



The last two were Meundies, which delivers underwear, and EventUP, which is like Airbnb for events.

Science has an unusual approach: it’s kind of like an accelerator, but without large “classes” of startups who seek funding. Instead, it comes in at a slightly later stage and handpicks companies, then guides them to completion — like an early stage VC firm.

It also plans to build some products in house, like a regular startup.

The approach is more like a Hollywood studio, with lots of small product launches in hopes of getting one big hit, rather than betting on a single product.

Science is betting this will help it attract more talent. For instance, Wittlebee’s founder Sean Percival is an ex MySpace employee. So he came to Science to get his e-commerce site off the ground since Science already had e-commerce infrastructure worked out and had advisors at hand.

If it becomes easier to launch a specialised e-commerce site, we are in for a real disruption in the retail space — just like blogs and self-publishing revolutionised the media space.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.