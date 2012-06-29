This Company Crammed A MacBook Pro Into A Tablet And It's POWERFUL

Say hello to the ModBook Pro.
The ModBook Pro is a 13.3-inch Mac-based, tablet computer. It will run a full version of Mac OS X Mountain Lion. But don’t worry, the tablet can also run Windows.
The tablet supports up to a 2.9GHz processor (read: very powerful) and its maker ModBook claims that this is the world’s most powerful and largest-screen tablet computer.
The Modbook Pro’s specs are impressive:
- 2.5GHz dual core Intel Core i5 processor or 2.9 GHz dual core Intel Core i7 processor
- up to 16GB of RAM
- 2.5-inch SATA hard drive, up to 1TB HDD or up to 960GB SSD
- 8x SuperDrive with DVD Burner
- Intel HD Graphics 4000 chipset
- 802.11n WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.0
- 63.5-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery and a 60W MagSafe poweradapter
- one Gigabit Ethernet port
- one USB 3.0 port
- one Thuderbolt port
- one SDXC card slot
- one audio line in/out
Wow.
There is no word on pricing but we’re guessing this monster won’t be cheap. The ModBook Pro ships early this fall.
Keep reading to check out more pictures of the most powerful tablet computer.
13.3-inches is pretty huge for a tablet but we'll have to wait until the fall and see how it turns out.
