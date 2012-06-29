This Company Crammed A MacBook Pro Into A Tablet And It's POWERFUL

Say hello to the ModBook Pro.



The ModBook Pro is a 13.3-inch Mac-based, tablet computer. It will run a full version of Mac OS X Mountain Lion. But don’t worry, the tablet can also run Windows.

The tablet supports up to a 2.9GHz processor (read: very powerful) and its maker ModBook claims that this is the world’s most powerful and largest-screen tablet computer.

The Modbook Pro’s specs are impressive:

2.5GHz dual core Intel Core i5 processor or 2.9 GHz dual core Intel Core i7 processor

up to 16GB of RAM

2.5-inch SATA hard drive, up to 1TB HDD or up to 960GB SSD

8x SuperDrive with DVD Burner

Intel HD Graphics 4000 chipset

802.11n WiFi

Bluetooth 4.0

63.5-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery and a 60W MagSafe poweradapter

one Gigabit Ethernet port

one USB 3.0 port

one Thuderbolt port

one SDXC card slot

one audio line in/out

There is no word on pricing but we’re guessing this monster won’t be cheap. The ModBook Pro ships early this fall.

