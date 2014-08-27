This Company Boiled A GoPro To Show What Happens When You Poach An Egg

It’s easy to poach an egg, but it’s even easier when you can actually see the egg getting poached.

Unless you can afford a $US200 transparent cooking pot, this 25-second video hosted by MakeSushi.org shows what happens when an egg is poached under water, thanks to a GoPro camera that was also dropped in the boiling pot to watch the egg yolk.

While the egg came out perfectly poached, the camera was thought to be broken after the video experiment, since “the air inside the case got too hot [and] it expanded, causing the case to fracture, creating a leak,” the MakeSushi team said in a reddit thread.

The camera was reportedly blacked and unresponsive when it was initially removed from the vat of boiling water, but the camera is now working again. One reddit user named “AndyAndrophile” offered an extremely complex scientific explanation for the camera’s recovery:

The water probably didn’t do anything. The screen blacked out because you heated the liquid crystal molecules in the display enough to push them out of the normal chiral nematic cholesterol phase where they’re susceptible to reorientation in an electric field into the isotropic liquid phase where they no longer polarize light or change orientation in a shifting e field. The screen looks black when this happens because it is basically just a couple of cross polarised screens when the intermediate liquid sandwiched between them is no longer optically active. The camera probably became unresponsive because the high temperature pushed too many electronic components too far outside their specified performance parameters (eg. capacitance of the caps fell too far at 100C to keep the circuit it was part of functioning).

Check out the full video below.

