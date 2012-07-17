This Company Believes Electronic iPad Autographs Are The Future Of Sports Memorabilia

Photo: egraphs.com

Egraphs is a company started by a Tampa Bay Rays executive and backed by Rays owner Stuart Sternberg, and their goal is to make it easier for fans to obtain autographs from their favourite players by having them delivered electronically.For $50, fans will receive a high-resolution photograph that is signed by the player or manager of their choice. The image will also include a short note to the fan, and will be accompanied by a personalised voice message up to 30 seconds long. And all of this is done by the players and managers on their own iPads.



As of now Egraphs has “nearly 100” baseball players and managers on board, but are hoping to expand to other sports and entertainers. However, it appears that only a select few players are available at this moment.

On the next few pages, we will take a look at some of the first egraphs produced for some select celebrities and media personalities.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.