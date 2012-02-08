This Company Already Has An iPad 3 Case For Sale

Photo: Dylan Love

Case manufacturer Otterbox is already reaching out to members of the media to check out its iPad 3 cases, reports Cnet.The new case is called the Defender, and if you absolutely have to know when it’s available for purchase, you can sign up for an email alert right here.



We’re unsure how wise of a move this is on the company’s part. There are no confirmed specs on the device, but if it gets them right and can be first to market with a compatible case, it should reap some nice rewards.

Otterbox is so into iPad 3 rumours that the company has even starting collecting them on its website.

Check out more iPad 3 rumours >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.