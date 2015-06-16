The colourful tiny home is only 140 square feet -- and it can be yours for $48,000

The Toy Box Tiny Home isn’t your typical tiny home.

According to its creators, it was built to express four things: peace, simplicity, happiness, and recreation.

The $US48,000 box makes no bones about its 140-square-foot living space. In fact, it flaunts it right up front with its skinny trailer base and whimsical colorblock panels.

Designed by Frank Henderson and Paul Schultz, the home is for sale on TinyHouseListings.com.

