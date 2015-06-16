The colourful tiny home is only 140 square feet -- and it can be yours for $48,000

Paul Schultz and Frank HendersonIt’s tiny but it’s versatile.
The Toy Box Tiny Home isn’t your typical tiny home.
According to its creators, it was built to express four things: peace, simplicity, happiness, and recreation.
The $US48,000 box makes no bones about its 140-square-foot living space. In fact, it flaunts it right up front with its skinny trailer base and whimsical colorblock panels.
Designed by Frank Henderson and Paul Schultz, the home is for sale on TinyHouseListings.com.
Though colour-block panels dominate most of the home's exterior, the black-rimmed windows add to its design.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.