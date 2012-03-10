This Colorado Startup Built An Indoor Beach Complete With Tiki Bar

Boulder, Colorado, startup Trada has some of the craziest office space in town. It houses a room with an indoor beach.
The customer service folks work there so they call the room “Retention Island.”
The surf is merely paint. But they did build a real wood dock over it.
Photo: Business Insider
However, a third of the room is filled with real sand, a couple of inches thick. Naturally, that’s where the Tiki bar is.
Photo: Business Insider
This isn’t the company rec room either. Ping pong table, pool table, wine bar and graffiti wall are located elsewhere surrounded by run-of-the-mill cubbies.
Makes sense. The boss’s desk is tucked into a corner of the main room. His door is a bunch of Aspen trees and a massive stuffed black horse.
