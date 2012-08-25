College Dean Stands By Decision To Ban Dreadlocks In Business Program

Photo: Flickr via Felixtsao

The dean of the business school of Hampton University, a historically black college, has banned students in the five-year undergraduate/MBA program from having dreadlocks and cornrows in their hair, and is standing by the controversial rule, WVEC 13 News has reported.The ban has been in affect at the Virginia school since 2001, and has caused controversy through the years.



But now the dean is defending himself once again.

“We’ve been very successful” since the rule was implemented, the dean, Sid Credle, told WVEC. “We’ve placed more than 99 per cent of the students who have graduated from this school, this program.”

Credle also said he felt the ban helped students land better corporate jobs and project a professional style.

Critics have bashed Credle for insulting the culture of some students, and some have called the cornrows “a professional and natural look.”

“I said when was it that cornrows and dreadlocks were a part of African American history?” Credle asked. “I mean Charles Drew didn’t wear it, Muhammad Ali didn’t wear it. Martin Luther King didn’t wear it.”

