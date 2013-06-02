This College Baseball Player Has The Strangest Batting Stance We've Ever Seen

Coastal Carolina’s outfielder Alex Buccilli has a crazy batting stance — he sets up crouched, open, and wide-legged before standing back up somewhat to prepare his swing.



One announcer here describes it as “a real rhythm mechanism.”



If you’re wondering, Buccilli is hitting .280 in 58 games with 27 RBI and 21 runs scored (he hit .313 last year).

Here it is from the pitcher’s view.

It definitely stacks up against the strangest batting stances in Major League Baseball history.

(h/t Next Impulse Sports)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.