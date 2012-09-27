This Coke Ad Turns Into A Speaker For Your iPhone — Today's Ad Brief

Photo: YouTube

Coca-Cola’s new print ad doubles as speakers for your iPhone. JWT Brazil created this ad for Capricho Magazine, reported Mashable. The ad ran on the inside cover of the magazine with instructions on how to fold it into a loudspeaker for iPhones. See the video here on the speaker works.Mobile advertising start-up Mobile Posse secured $5 million in series-C funding. The company currently reaches more than 15 million mobile users with home screen messaging on mobile phones, and is working with major brands, such as Ford, KFC, Walmart, McDonald’s, and Herbal Essences.



Matt Brown is joining ICC Lowe, the healthcare arm of Interpublic Group (IPG) Lowe Partners, as general manager. He was formally the president of Ignite Health, a healthcare marketing agency in California. Lowe is also promoting Margaret Anne Ingram and Dr. Stacy Patterson as part of the company’s broader growth plans.

Kiefer Sutherland is at it again — only this time, he is reviving his Jack Bauer character from 24 for ACER’s Aspire 35 Ultrabook in a :90 spot that features car chases and explosions … and cupcakes. Mother in London created the ad with the intention of showing a series of celebrities using the new laptop to indulge all of their hidden pleasures, reports Adweek.

Vibrant Media has developed a new way to create in-text advertisements. As advertisers look for alternatives to the web banner ad, and the text pop-up ads, Vibrant has created a solution that politely uses video, images, and social content to more seamlessly push organic ad content.

Don’t hit cyclists with your car door. This is the theme of a new campaign released by New York City called, “LOOK for Cyclist!” The city dispersed 26,000 decals to taxi drivers all across the city in an effort to reduce cyclist/taxi confrontations.

Melina Usher is leaving Digitas, on “less than amicable” terms, according to AgencySpy. She was the vp/director of media, working of the Stamford, Conn., office, and after 15 years in the industry she has decided it is time to move on. She previously worked at Saatchi & Saatchi, Euro RSCG, and Initiative. (Here’s another recent resignation that was a little less subtle.)

In partnership with Dropbox, Facebook has added a new file sharing capability to the Facebook Groups feature. Users can now upload, edit, and share files up to 25MB within a Facebook group via Dropbox, according to Mashable.

