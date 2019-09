CNBC’s chief Washington correspondent John Harwood posted this picture on Twitter of him doing a live shot while on vacation.



From Harwood:

What to wear for 6 am live shot when presidential candidate chooses VP during your beach vacation?

Photo: Twitter.com/JohnJHarwood

(Via Brian Stelter)

