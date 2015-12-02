This Chipotle hack lets you get free Guac

Everyone loves Chipotle’s guacamole — but no one wants to pay extra for it.

At some locations, the mashed avocado goodness can cost you up to $2 or more.

Luckily, there’s a way to get guacamole without burning a hole in your wallet — by going meatless!

If you order a veggie burrito or bowl with beans and fajita vegetables, you get a heaping scoop of Chipotle guac free of charge.

Unfortunately, this hack doesn’t extend to the Sofritas, Chipotle’s spicy tofu.

But, in the end, the only thing that matters is free guac.

Story and video by Ben Nigh.

