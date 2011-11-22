Smashing Refrigerators In China

From Netease:



Recently, Internet popular figure Luo Yonghao (罗永浩: English teacher, China Internet celebrity, Luo animation studio, Yan tribe, and Lao Luo English language training and Bullog.cn founder, formerly the Beijing New Oriental School English teacher, lectures with humorous style, his speeches spread on the Internet by his students, known as “Lao Luo’s quotations.”

Therefore his influence rapidly expanses among students) wrote in his micro-blog, the Siemens refrigerator and washing machine he bought three years ago were all broken. Especially, the Siemens refrigerator door does not shut tightly. Therefore Luo filed several complaints to Siemens customer service. The result was Siemens refused to admit there are any issues with the products.

Under Luo’s “promotion”, Siemens “refrigerator gate” incident was elevated again by the majority of consumers and the media attention. Many netizens’ reactions on the Internet said Siemens refrigerator door indeed does not shut tight.

In mid-October, Siemens changed their “refusing to admit” attitude and issued a statement promising free on-site service with the refrigerator door shutting problem. If you ever encounter such problem call the Siemens appliances national customer service hotline 4008899999 and they will provide consumers with free on-site service.

Luo Yonghao said in his micro-blog, Siemens refrigerator has the problem of “door not shutting tightly”, but Siemens has been avoiding the issue. Therefore, Luo Yonghao convened some of the victims to go to the Siemens headquarters in Beijing, and angrily smashed three problem refrigerators on the spot. However, no one from Siemens responded to the incident.

November 20, Luo Yonghao, and other volunteers came to demonstrate at the Siemens headquarters in Beijing. They smashed three problem refrigerators and submitted a written request to urge Siemens to give recognition of product issues, to stop shirk responsibility, to stop ignoring the demands of consumers and also recall the problem refrigerators.

Finally, Siemens called the police and the show was finally over. Luo Yonghao continued posting on his micro-blog saying if Siemens keep avoiding this issue, he will convene more victims to smash refrigerators again.

Luo responded to one netizen’s remark on his action on Weibo

@无猫的野比:

“I look forward to you having the ability to take on government departments or state-owned enterprises or even big private companies…”

Luo:

“Reply to @ 猫的野比: We all do what we supposed be doing, no one is competing on who is crazier, according to your mentally challenged thinking, if you are ‘crazy’ then go complain to Hu Jintao with your real name. Do not use turtle shell like “野比” (name used on Weibo) say sarcastic words to someone who tries to protect rights of consumers.”

