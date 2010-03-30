Is The Google China Pullout The Prelude To A Serious Global Conflict?

The trade war with China the U.S. is currently slipping into could lead to the great war to define the 21st century, according to Clif Droke Momentum Strategies Report.



That call is based upon the belief that Google’s withdrawal from China, with U.S. backing, is the first American step in the build up to a trade war. China’s unwillingness to revalue their currency for the benefit of the U.S. economy is a key Beijing foray.

Clif cites Niall Ferguson’s latest book, The Ascent of Money, which notes that the only possible path for the world towards an anti-globalization environment the scale of that prior to World War I would be an economic or political conflict between the U.S. and China.

The result of a deteriorating trade and political environment prior to World War I was the biggest conflict in European history. Droke says we might be due for another outbreak, 100 years later, in 2014.

