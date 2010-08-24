This Is Why The BP Disaster Will Be Easily Forgotten And Boom Times Are Ahead For Oil & Gas

Our colleague Joe Weisenthal highlighted this latest chart from CFR yesterday, which shows how China has the potential to become a monstrous oil consumer in the future, should it just reach similar oil consumption per capita levels as developed nations.



What strikes us about this chart is how much it resembles many other commodity charts for China. For example, there’s a similar argument for Chinese steel consumption potential, one which has been out in the market for many years already. Today China is by far the largest consumer of steel and has completely changed the dynamics of the global iron ore market. Thanks to China, ore went from being a boring market (20 years ago being an iron ore trader was a far less sexy job than it is today) to one of the hottest.

Oil obviously has been the centre of attention for ages already, but the chart below should remind us that China will soon blow the roof off of the oil market, just as it did for iron ore and coal.

The chart below says great things about the future for oil & gas exploration around the world. Forget the environmental concerns raised by the recent BP disaster, they’ll all be trumped by the tidal wave of Chinese demand not too far around the corner.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.