This Cheetah is running over 100km/h -- but it cannot escape one very dangerous animal

The cheetah is probably the coolest of all land animals.

Look at this GIF of one running 102 kilometers-per-hour — just more than 63 miles per hour.

Cheetahs can reach that speed in less than 3 seconds.

That’s quicker than a Ferarri. And look how still it’s keeping its head as it runs. The animal looks like it’s floating.

As fast as cheetahs are, they haven’t been able to outrun the most dangerous animal on the planet: humans.

Back in 1900, there were 100,000 Cheetahs roaming Africa, according to Science.

Now there are between 7,000 and 10,000, according to National Geographic.

The reason is that humans are settling in the grasslands where cheetahs live.

We’re taking up all their room to run, and it’s killing them.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.