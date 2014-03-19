This Chart Tells You How Hard It Is To Be Apple Right Now

This chart gives you a good a idea of just how hard it is being Apple right now.

The iPad is about as successful a product as any company could ever hope to release. And yet, it’s still a relatively small piece of Apple’s profits.

This chart comes from Pacific Crest analyst Andy Hargreaves who upgraded Apple last week.

As you can see, the iPhone is projected to be 68% of Apple’s profits in fiscal 2014. Hargreaves estimates that profits from iTunes/services earnings will be 11% of the total, which is above the iPad, which is estimated to be 10%.

Imagine what’s going to happen when Apple releases and iWatch, or an Apple TV. What are the odds those products can add all that much to the company’s colossal profits?

This is why it’s hard being Apple right now. Hargreaves estimates Apple will earn $US37 billion in profits for fiscal 2014. That number is so big that any new product will struggle to have a major impact on the company’s bottom line.

