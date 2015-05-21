This chart shows why you should be terrified of driving today

If you thought texting while driving was bad, that’s only the start.

AT&T commissioned a poll of adults aged 16-65 who have smartphones and drive at least once a day. They found a whopping 70% of them regularly use their phones while driving. Texting is by far the most common activity, but email, web surfing, and posting on social media are all surprisingly common as well.

Perhaps most alarmingly, 30% of the folks who post to Twitter while driving admit they do it “all the time.” (Disclosure: The author of this post has in the past been one of those people, however changed his ways after watching enough PSAs like this one. Don’t do this. Please.)

