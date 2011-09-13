This Chart Shows Why Marketers Can't Ignore YouTube

Marketers can’t ignore YouTube as a way to connect with customers.



The folks at bitly took a look at the dynamics of links and came up with this intriguing chart. Interestingly, people stay interested in YouTube links for a much longer period of time than Facebook or Twitter links, though the peak density level is much less.

The mean half-life time for the links, according to bitly:

Twitter: 2.8 hours

Facebook: 3.2 hours

Direct (email/IMs): 3.4 hours

YouTube: 7.4 hours

Photo: bit.ly

It just goes to show that people use different social networks for different purposes, and thus each network acts in different ways. YouTube will never replace Facebook or Twitter, but rather, it can serve a different — and helpful — purpose for digital marketers.

