8 stats that show why US deal activity is about to go berserk

Increasingly, it looks like bankers and CEOs believe there will be enough M&A in 2015 to rival all-time highs. But, especially in the United States, the deal scene could go from frothy to downright berserk.

Consulting firm Ernst & Young produces the EY Global Capital Confidence Barometer, released early Monday, and for the most part their survey says things are looking up. Executives say they have a better view of the economy, and 56% of them are considering M&A in the next 12 months, according to the report.

“The M&A market in the United States is expected to maintain its upward momentum and continues to be attractive to foreign investors,” it states.

But the report’s breakdown of US deals compared to international activity showcases why — especially for investment banks looking to boost revenue with deal fees — there’s no place like home.

In the US, there’s a greater expectation of pursuing deals at most companies — but fully double the percentage of more than 1,600 executives said they expect to complete more deals this year, than last. Particularly for boutique firms based here that have been gobbling up more of bulge bracket banks’ deal flow, that could translate into a continued run up Wall Street’s league tables. Have a look at EY’s breakdown below, or, check out their entire Global Capital Confidence Barometer here.

EY Global Capital Confidence Barometer The M&A outlook for the US is far rosier than it is internationally over 2015, according to a report Monday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.