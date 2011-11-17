This Chart Shows What An Incredible Year The American Market Has Had

On paper, it doesn’t look like the US stock market has had such a great year. They’re barely in the green, and have been very volatile.



But some perspective is in order.

Research and asset management firm Waverly Advisers has been advocating a simple trade since July: Long SPY/ Short EFA (The rest of the world)

As the chart shows, it’s been a fantastic run, as the US proves to be the “cleanest dirty short” or whatever metaphor you want.

Waverly chief investment officer Adam Grimes said in a note earlier this week:

“This spread continues to perform well. We believe domestic equities will outperform on either a broad rally or decline, and see the major risk to this trade as a protracted sideways trading range.”

Photo: Waverly Advisors

Don’t Miss: We Just Had An Amazing Month For Stocks: Now Here’s What’s Going To Happen Next >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.