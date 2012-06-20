This Chart Shows The Terrifying Power Of Modern Nuclear Bombs

This infographic designed by Maximilian Bode and posted on fastcodesign.com illustrates the terrifying power of today’s nuclear bombs. Each red block represents a ton of TNT.



It breaks down the difference between bombs of the past, such as the Little Boy dropped at Hiroshima, and ones more recently detonated by the U.S., like the Castle Bravo.

Photo: fastcodesign.com

