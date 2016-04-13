This chart shows the obscene size of the donations from Clive Palmer's company to his political party

FTI consulting, the administrators of Clive Palmer’s stricken Queensland Nickel business, to put together this handy comparison chart showing just how large were the donations from the business to the Palmer United Party.

The chart shows the corporate donations to the PUP from Palmer entities compared to the largest donations from all companies to all political parties. The donations from Queensland Nickel and Mineralogy on their own totalled more than all the donations to the two major parties from donors in 2014.

Source: FTI Consulting

NOW READ: ‘RECKLESS’: Administrators set out the litany of problems at Clive Palmer’s Queensland Nickel

