This Chart Shows The Challenge In Getting The Balance Right On Gender Equality

The chart above is from a survey of 500 female business leaders published today by Executive Women Australia, a representative and networking organisation for Australian women in business.

The survey of the group’s membership found widespread disillusionment on progress with gender diversity in the Australian business landscape.

Around two-thirds of respondents (65%) said they thought Australia had fallen behind other countries when it came to promoting equality, by failing to introduce quota systems or executive gender targets.

There’s broad agreement on most of the issues polled, but the chart highlights the acute challenges with getting the balance right between incentives and punishments – carrots and sticks – when it comes to getting companies to take effective action on gender equality.

(The full question was: In the past many senior politicians have supported “punitive measures’’ to increase board diversity; do you think ‘naming and shaming’ businesses that have poor gender diversity records is a step in the right direction?)

Other findings from the Executive Women Australia report out today: