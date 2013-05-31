This Chart Shows Part-Time Work In Australia Has Become Way More Common Since 1992

Photo:

This chart from the ABS’s labour force release out this morning shows that part-time work has increasingly become a bigger chunk of total employment in Australia.

This one shows we’re working more overall.

