This Chart Shows Just How Effective Facebook's Mobile App Install Ads Are

Last month, Facebook beefed up its mobile app install ads.



While early data showed high performance numbers, much to marketers’ delight, we now have hard numbers on how it performed from December 2012 to March 2013.

AdParlor collected data that not only shows how much the mobile app install ad units cost — prices are rising — but also a steady increase in click-through rates.

