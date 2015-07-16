This chart shows how Netflix is crushing the video streaming competition like Hulu and Amazon Instant Video

Netflix just reported its Q2 earnings, beating expectations and sending the stock soaring after hours.

The company also included a chart showing how it competes with other sources of entertainment, like Facebook, general web browsing, and other streaming services like YouTube, BitTorrent, Amazon Instant Video, and Hulu. As you can see, Netflix leads the pack by a wide margin.

“Note that this data measures peak megabits, not peak viewing hours, so YouTube, for example, with more modest average video quality, is underrepresented in terms of hours,” the company writes in its press release.

Two sites that have notably low download traffic are Amazon Instant Video — with only 2% — and Hulu — with a paltry 1.9%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.