CHART: How Women Are Underrepresented In Politics All Around The World

Goldman Sachs analysts in Japan released a report Tuesday on “Womenomics,” the idea that raising female employment and engagement could improve the Japanese economy. The report included a fascinating chart showing the “dearth of women in politics” around the world.

America did not come out looking particularly good in the chart, which the analysts said was compiled based on the percentage of women “in the lower of single house of Parliament or Congress” in 23 different countries. With women making up under 20 per cent of members in the House of Representatives, the United States ranked seventeenth on the chart, right between Indonesia and Libya.

Cuba, Iraq, China, and Saudi Arabia, among others, all were ahead of the U.S.

View the whole chart below.

