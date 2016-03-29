This chart shows how far away virtual reality still is from reaching the mass-market

The Oculus Rift virtual reality headset launched on Monday, but many game developers believe it could take as much as 15 more years before the gadgets are widely adopted by mainstream consumers.

According to a survey by the Game Developers Conference, charted for us by BI Intelligence, many developers don’t see virtual reality and augment reality devices reaching 40% household adoption — the penetration rate of gaming consoles in North America — until after 2030.

Given many advances in consumer technology first started by hardware and software developed by the gaming community, the results could be a telling sign that VR/AR technology still has a long way to go to reach its full potential. But despite expectations of slow consumer adoption, developers and hardware manufacturers are flocking to the VR/AR field, BI Intelligence noted.

Perhaps, the more worrisome figure is that a lot of developers don’t believe in VR/AR technologies at all: 27% of the respondents said it would “never” get to 40% adoption in North America.

