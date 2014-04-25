This Chart Shows How Addicted We Are To Smartphones

Mobile analytics company Flurry says people are increasingly addicted to their mobile phones.

Flurry tracks 500,000 apps on 1.3 billion devices. It tracked how often apps are being opened on a daily basis to see if we’re getting more addicted or less addicted to our phones.

On average, Flurry says a user launches an app 10 times a day. It defined a mobile addict as someone who opens an app 60 times or more per day.

According to its analysis, the number of people who are addicted to apps is growing faster than number of people who open apps an average amount. This means we’re getting more and more addicted to our smartphones.

Chart, via Statista.

