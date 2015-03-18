This chart shows Hillary Clinton is stumbling

The numbers suggest Hillary Clinton’s controversies have taken a toll on her still unannounced presidential campaign.

The Democratic former secretary of state’s approval rating has repeatedly tumbled as she moves towards a seemingly inevitable 2016 White House bid. According to a CNN poll released Monday, Clinton now has her lowest favourable and highest unfavorable numbers since 2008, when she last ran for president.

The poll also shows a sharp drop in the wake of recent revelations about Clinton’s exclusive use of a personal email address during her time as secretary of state.

Along with the hit from the email scandal, the numbers may illustrate something observers have long suggested about Clinton — that voters prefer her when she’s not running for office.

After losing the 2008 race to now-President Barack Obama, Clinton joined his administration. Perhaps because she was able to stay above the partisan fray, her approval rating subsequently soared. Since she left office at the start of 2013, however, her support has repeatedly dropped.

