This chart showing the chaos of life in the digital age will make you want to live in the 1950s

This daily time budget, published in an NBN report today, shows just how hectic life is becoming in the digital age.

In a simpler time, the life of an Australian was balanced between home time, meals, work and sleep. But by 2020 (which is just 5 years away) the report forecasts life won’t be so clear-cut.

With more circles overlapping in the 2020 example below, it shows multi-tasking is here to stay as Australians try to pack more and more into the same amount of time.

The digital age has improved daily life in all sorts of ways and very few people would even countenance giving up their smartphones, but this chart is exhausting to look at.

