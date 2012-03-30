This Chart Should Have Google Worried

Photo: DuckDuckGo

Remember DuckDuckGo?It’s a search engine that pulls its results from a bunch of sources, including crowd-sourced sites like Wikipedia and other search engines like Bing, to build a more complete profile for search results.



It’s also growing like bonkers right now. You can see in a chart on the right how quickly it’s growing.

Its search traffic has more than doubled in 2 months, while Google is still branching further and further away from search.

Obviously, DuckDuckGo is still tiny compared to Google, but Larry Page can’t like the hockey stick shape of this chart.

